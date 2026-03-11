From the Golden State to the new corporate South: Yamaha joins corporate migration

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de marzo, 2026

For decades, California was synonymous with innovation, technology industry and corporate expansion. However, in recent years several large companies have relocated their headquarters or part of their operations out of the state, in a trend that reflects strategic shifts in the U.S. business environment.

The most recent decision comes from Yamaha Motor Company, which announced the relocation of the U.S. headquarters of its subsidiary Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. from Cypress, California, to Kennesaw, Georgia. The process will be phased in between the end of 2026 and 2028, ending nearly half a century of corporate presence on the same California campus.

Yamaha's move

The Japanese company, a global manufacturer of motorcycles, marine engines, off-road vehicles and industrial equipment, had established its U.S. headquarters in Cypress in 1979, after acquiring the land a year earlier.

The current plan calls for selling the approximately 25-acre campus, which includes offices and warehouses, while corporate and finance functions will be moved to the Kennesaw operating center.

In reality, the move is part of a longer strategy. Several divisions of the company had previously been relocated to Georgia:

The marine division moved to Kennesaw in 1999.

The powersports unit did so in 2019.

The final relocation consolidates these operations into a single administrative and operational center.

According to the company, the move is part of a structural reform aimed at improving the efficiency and profitability of U.S. operations against a backdrop of rising costs and market changes.

Georgia state officials welcomed the announcement. Gov. Brian Kemp said the arrival of Yamaha's U.S. headquarters strengthens the state's position as a destination for new industrial investment.

A broader phenomenon of relocations corporate reorganization in the United States. Over the past decade, numerous companies have moved their headquarters out of California or redeployed their operations to states with lower tax burdens or lower operating costs.



Among the most commonly cited cases are:



Tesla, which moved its corporate headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin in 2021.

in 2021. SpaceX, which moved its headquarters to Starbase, also in Texas .

. X (Twitter), which relocated its base from San Francisco to Austin .

. Chevron, which relocated its headquarters from San Ramon to Houston in 2024.

in 2024. Toyota Motor North America, which years earlier had moved its headquarters from Torrance to Plano, Texas.

Other moved corporate headquarters to Texas or other states during the past few years.



Economic factors behind the relocations

The reasons cited by companies vary from case to case, but typically include economic and regulatory factors.

California has one of the highest tax burdens in the country: a state corporate tax rate of 8.84% and top personal income tax rate of up to 13.3%. In addition, the state enforces labor and environmental regulations considered among the strictest in the United States.

In contrast, states such as Texas, Georgia or Tennessee offer tax incentives, less regulation and lower real estate costs, factors that many companies consider when evaluating their operating structures.

The case of ExxonMobil, another move to the MAGA zone



The oil company reported that it plans to move its corporate domicile from New Jersey to Texas, arguing that the state offers a more favorable legal and regulatory framework for companies.



The company's chief executive officer, Darren Woods, A similar move, albeit in a different context, was announced by ExxonMobil this week.The oil company reported that it plans to move its corporate domicile from New Jersey to Texas, arguing that the state offers afor companies.The company's chief executive officer, Darren Woods, pointed out that Texas has made "a remarkable effort to integrate the business community," allowing it to maximize shareholder value.

An open debate over the “Golden State's” business future

Despite these corporate exits, California remains the largest state economy in the United States and a key center for technology, entertainment and venture capital industries.

The movement of companies to other states reflects, rather than an outright exodus, a geographic redistribution of business growth, driven by changes in logistics, remote work, taxation and supply chains.

In that context, Yamaha's decision symbolizes a trend that continues to redefine the U.S. economic map: large companies optimize their territorial structure in search of efficiency, talent and competitive conditions in different regions of the country.