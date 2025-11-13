Toyota announces an additional $10 billion investment in the U.S.

U.S. flags fly in front of a Toyota dealership in Alhambra, Calif AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Japanese auto giant Toyota, the world leader in the sector, announced Thursday it will invest up to $10.Billion additional in the United States over the next five years, confirming a figure advanced by President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes as Washington presses Japan for Investments worth $550 billion in U.S. territory in exchange for a reduction in tariffs imposed on Japanese companies.

This new injection of resources "will bring the company's total investments in the United States to nearly $60 billion since the start of its activities on U.S. soil almost 70 years ago," Toyota said in a statement.

The company did not detail any timetable for start-up or provide a list of projects.

In February, Toyota said its cumulative investments already made in the United States totaled $49 billion.

The group employs some 50,000 people on U.S. soil, where it has 11 factories.

During a visit to Tokyo in late October,Trump had said that Toyota planned to invest an additional $10 billion in the United States, although at the time the company qualified that it was "difficult to confirm the figure exactly."

Between April and September, Washington imposed tariffs of 25% on Japanese cars. In mid-September, the levies were capped at 15%.