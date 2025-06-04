Trump officially increases aluminum and steel tariffs from 25% to 30%

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order that officially raised tariffs on aluminum and steel from 25% to 50% starting this Wednesday, June 4, thus fulfilling his promise to increase taxes on imports to materialize what he has described as support for domestic manufacturers. Likewise, the Republican president justified this measure as an important and necessary step to protect national security.

In the order signed, Trump noted that the previous tariff "not yet enabled" U.S. companies to "to develop and maintain the rates of capacity production utilization that are necessary for the industries’ sustained health and for projected national defense needs." In addition, the White House published the order signed by Trump in an official account, which details that "The increase in previously imposed tariffs will provide greater support for these industries and reduce or eliminate the threat to national security posed by imports of steel and aluminum articles and their derivative products."

Does not apply to the U.K.

Under the order, tariffs on metal imports from the United Kingdom will remain at the previous rateof 25% to allow both the Trump administration and the government of the Keir Starmer to work on new levies or quotas before July 9, which is the deadline. However, several experts have pointed out that this decision by Trump wouldfuel trade tensions with the worldat a time when his administration is engaged in several negotiations with numerous trading partners on so-called "reciprocal" tariffs before July 9.

Last Friday, Trump had announced his decision to raise tariffs on aluminum and steelduring a speech in Pennsylvania, where he publicly endorsed the sale of Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. while simultaneously vowing to keep it under U.S. control. "That means no one will be able to steal their industry. It's at 25%, they can get around that fence; at 50% they can't jump the fence anymore," Trump told steelworkers.