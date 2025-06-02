Trump denies that US offered Iran a new nuclear deal allowing it limited uranium enrichment

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump denied that the United States offered Iran a new draft nuclear deal that would allow the regime to continue uranium enrichment, albeit on a limited basis and for civilian purposes.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from “enriching.” Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" President Trump said on Truth.

Trump's post came after Axios revealed in a scoop that the U.S. reportedly proposed to Iran a new draft agreement that would allow Iran limited uranium enrichment.

The alleged proposal, secretly raised last Saturday by Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, came after senior Trump administration officials publicly asserted that Washington would not let the Iranian regime continue enriching uranium. Despite Trump's denial, the White House did not initially deny the contents of the draft that Axios revealed.

"President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it. Out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Iran received the proposal and was being analyzed. The spokesman further downplayed statements from Washington that the deal is acceptable to Tehran and warned that no explicit guarantees were given on lifting sanctions.

Although both Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Iranian regime must completely dismantle its nuclear program, the draft agreement, if true, clearly opens the door to a more flexible solution.

According to sources with direct knowledge cited by Axios, Tehran could maintain uranium enrichment at surface facilities, temporarily reduce its concentration level to 3%, and keep subway plants closed while compliance with the nuclear pact is independently and thoroughly verified.

The alleged U.S. proposal also contemplates the creation of a regional enrichment consortium and a strict monitoring system by the OIEA. Washington also posited that economic sanctions would only be lifted if Tehran demonstrates "real commitment" to the terms of the agreement.

The Trump administration, which withdrew from the original nuclear deal signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, continues to insist that its goal with these negotiations remains to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. According to various reports, a sixth round of negotiations is likely to be held in the coming days, probably to define the steps to be taken following Washington's draft.