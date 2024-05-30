Politics

Donald Trump found guilty of all charges in New York criminal case

He is the first former president in history to be convicted in a criminal case.

Trump trial
(Mike Segar / POOL / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 30, 2024
1 minute read

In a landmark ruling, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The trial centered on a payment made to an adult film actress to buy her silence about an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that Trump falsified business records to hide these payments.

After deliberating, the jury found Trump guilty of all the charges, which means the former president could face up to four years in prison. 

Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, called the jury's decision a political attack and vowed to appeal the sentence that is scheduled to be handed down on 11 July. At that time, it will be determined whether he will face time in prison. Meanwhile, the country is closely following this case, which is a milestone in the judicial history of the United States. 

Donald Trump reacts

As he left the courtroom, Donald Trump addressed reporters and expressed his views on the trial: "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here."

The former president also took to Truth Social to express his outrage and denounce that his civil rights were "totally violated". "Our failed nation is beinglaughed at all over the world,’ he added.

Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction to the verdict

Donald Trump Jr. also took to social media to express his frustration with the verdict: "Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it."

This is a developing news story. 

Topics:

Recommendation

El cantante John Legend asiste a la fiesta de los Oscar de Vanity Fair en el Centro Wallis Annenberg para las Artes Escénicas en Beverly Hills, California

John Legend suggests that Trump's support from Black voters is because of his 'appealing masculinity' and 'disinformation' about the economy'

JD Vance

Senator JD Vance calls for a criminal investigation into Judge Merchan for 'possible conspiracy'

¿Cuáles son los escenarios que podría afrontar Trump si es declarado culpable?

What are the scenarios that Trump could face if he is found guilty?

Trump trial

On the first day of deliberations in the Trump case, the jury made four requests to revisit the testimonies of Cohen and Pecker

Juicio de Trump en Nueva York: el jurado se marcha a deliberar luego de que el juez Merchán finalice sus “confusas” instrucciones

Trump trial in New York: After Judge Merchan's controversial instructions, the jury completes its first day of deliberations

Biden pidió apoyo a Egipto y Qatar para persuadir a Hamás de aceptar un acuerdo de rehenes con Israel

Biden presents an initiative to stop the flight of black voters

Trump desafía a los libertarios en su propia convención y les pide que lo apoyen a menos que quieran seguir “con su 3 % cada cuatro años”

Who was Trump speaking to at the Libertarian convention?

Miles de inmigrantes caminan hacia EEUU

Louisiana Legislature passes law allowing law enforcement to detain undocumented immigrants

Se acerca el desenlace: la Fiscalía de Manhattan finalmente terminó sus alegatos finales contra Trump tras casi seis horas de presentación

The end is near: The Manhattan Prosecutor's Office finally concludes its closing arguments against Trump after almost six hours of presentation