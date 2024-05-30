Donald Trump found guilty of all charges in New York criminal case

He is the first former president in history to be convicted in a criminal case.

In a landmark ruling, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The trial centered on a payment made to an adult film actress to buy her silence about an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that Trump falsified business records to hide these payments.

After deliberating, the jury found Trump guilty of all the charges, which means the former president could face up to four years in prison.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, called the jury's decision a political attack and vowed to appeal the sentence that is scheduled to be handed down on 11 July. At that time, it will be determined whether he will face time in prison. Meanwhile, the country is closely following this case, which is a milestone in the judicial history of the United States.

Donald Trump reacts

As he left the courtroom, Donald Trump addressed reporters and expressed his views on the trial: "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here."

The former president also took to Truth Social to express his outrage and denounce that his civil rights were "totally violated". "Our failed nation is beinglaughed at all over the world,’ he added.

Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction to the verdict

Donald Trump Jr. also took to social media to express his frustration with the verdict: "Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it."

This is a developing news story.