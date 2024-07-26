Voz media US Voz.us
Trump criticizes FBI chief for questioning whether he was actually shot in attack

The FBI director said "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel" that hit him while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Alejandro Baños

Donald Trump criticized Christopher Wray after the FBI director cast doubt on whether what hit the Republican candidate in the ear in his Pennsylvania bombing was a bullet or shrapnel.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a congressional appearance, Wray doubted what hit the Republican nominee on the rally stage.

"I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear," the FBI director said, in remarks reported by The Hill.

Wray added that the investigation into the attack "remains ongoing."

