Trump criticizes FBI chief for questioning whether he was actually shot in attack
The FBI director said "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel" that hit him while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump criticized Christopher Wray after the FBI director cast doubt on whether what hit the Republican candidate in the ear in his Pennsylvania bombing was a bullet or shrapnel.
"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In a congressional appearance, Wray doubted what hit the Republican nominee on the rally stage.
"I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear," the FBI director said, in remarks reported by The Hill.
Wray added that the investigation into the attack "remains ongoing."