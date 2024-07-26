Trump vows to return to Butler with rally to honor Corey Comperatore, the fatal victim of his assassination attempt

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to pay tribute to the victims of his assassination attempt in mid-July. This was announced by the former president on his social networks, where he anticipated that he will leave more information in due course. The announcement comes days after the Secret Service discouraged outdoor events of Trump's campaign.

Last July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Trump in the town of Butler, but missed thanks to the fact that the Republican moved his head just before the bullet hit his head. However, the shots hit three of those present.

One of them was Corey Comperatore, a family man and former firefighter, who lost his life protecting his family from the attack. So revealed his daughter, Allyson, who recounted Sunday how her father threw her and her mother to the ground to shield them from gunfire.

"There are a lot of kids who say their dad is their hero, but my dad is mine. I don't think I would be here today without him," she commented. In turn, the shooter critically wounded two other attendees at Trump's rally, whose identities were not disclosed.

Trump honored Comperatore during the Republican National Convention, where he displayed his firefighter uniform and paid tribute to him along with everyone in attendance.

"He lost his life by selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He stepped over them and was hit. What a great man he was," the Republican noted during his speech at the RNC.

Trump will return to Butler to honor "the soul of our beloved Corey."

The former president made the announcement on his Truth Social account, where he promised to provide more information about the event.

"I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero, Corey, and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be — fight, fight, fight! Stay tuned for details.," he tweeted.