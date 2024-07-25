House votes to form task force to investigate Trump attack

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

The House of Representatives voted to form a task force to investigate the security lapses surrounding the attack on former President Donald Trump on June 13.

Both Democrats and Republicans were united in approving the investigation and evaluating possible legislative solutions, a fact that underscores the bipartisan outrage surrounding the egregious security breach of the Secret Service and law enforcement that ended with the resignation of director Kimberly Cheatle. The legislation was approved by a vote of 416 in favor and 0 against.

On June 13, former President Trump almost lost his life when a bullet grazed his ear passing millimeters from his head. In the attack, two more people were seriously injured and another died as a result of the shooting.

"Protecting the safety and security of our nation’s leaders is a responsibility that transcends party lines," House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson said as he approved the legislation.

According to the AP agency, the task force will consist of 13 members and is expected to include seven Republicans and six Democrats.

"It will be tasked with determining what went wrong on the day of the attempted assassination and will make recommendations to prevent future security lapses. It will issue a final report before Dec. 13 and has the authority to issue subpoenas," AP reported.

The legislation was sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, a native of Butler, the site of the shooting.

"I can tell you that my community is grieving," the representative said. "They are shocked by what happened in our backyard. The people of Butler and the people of the United States deserve answers."