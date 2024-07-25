Biden decides to stay in office, avoids talking about his health and says he is leaving the presidential race to "save democracy"

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden gave his first speech since leaving the presidential race. Amid rumors about his health, the president addressed citizens from the Oval Office, assured that he would remain in office and, implying against his will, that it was time for him to "pass the torch".

The president spoke out Wednesday night and began by making clear why he chose to step aside and become the first president not to seek another term since Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

"He deserved a second term...."

"I love this office. I love my country more. It has been the honor of my life to serve as your president. There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There is also a time and a place for new voices. Fresh voices. Younger voices. And that time is now," he indicated, adding that it was time for him to "pass the torch."

"He deserved a second term, but nothing - nothing - can stand in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition," Biden added, implying that he was not eager to give up his place as Democratic front-runner.

Without mentioning his health and assuming that he will complete his term until mid-January next year, the president pointed against the Supreme Court and called for a reform of the highest court in the country. Although without giving many details, it was speculated that it would involve the imposition of term limits on judges and a code of ethics.

Biden also claimed to be the first president of the 21st century to inform citizens that "the United States is not at war anywhere in the world".

According to images that emerged in the minutes that followed, Jill Biden and Hunter Biden were seated meters away from the president as he gave his speech;

The commander-in-chief also took the opportunity to raise the figure of Kamala Harris as a candidate for president, describing her as "tough" and "capable." "Has been an incredible partner for me and a leader for our country," the president added.

Finally, weeks after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Biden tried to convey a message of unity. "At this moment, we can see those with whom we disagree not as enemies, but as...friends, compatriots. Can we do that Does character still matter in public life?" he indicated.

"My heart is full of gratitude."

The first lady reacted to her husband's speech on her X account, formerly known as Twitter, where she encouraged her followers to vote for Harris.

"To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude. Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala," he wrote.