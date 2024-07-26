Kamala Harris supported the 'Defund the Police' movement in June 2020

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Vice president and possible Democratic presidential election candidate, Kamala Harris, endorsed the “Defund the Police” movement.

She did so in 2020 during an interview on the New York radio show "Ebro in the Morning," as reported by CNN, in which she went so far as to assert that U.S. cities were "militarizing" their law enforcement officers and that, therefore, the movement that began with the murder of George Floyd was “rightly” criticizing the amount of money spent on police.

"This whole movement is about rightly saying, we need to take a look at these budgets and figure out whether it reflects the right priorities." Kamala Harris, possible Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election

That statement was made on June 9, 2020, but it was part of a whole strategy in which the Democrat promoted the Defund the Police movement, which had been underway for several days. Thus, a day before speaking on "Ebro in the Morning," the now vice president re-emphasized the need to Defund the Police.

During an interview on MSNBC, she directly stated that it was necessary to "demilitarize police departments":

"Part of what we have to do here is also look at the militarization of police departments and, and the kind of money that is going to that. And we need to demilitarize police departments." Kamala Harris, possible Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

What's more, the vice president went so far as to assert that the excessive funding that law enforcement was receiving was "backward" because there was no need to allocate so much funding to homeland security. "At its core, one of the issues that I think we should all agree on is that it is old thinking. It is outdated and is actually wrong and backward to think that more police officers will create more safety," said Harris who, now, is again looking at the security of the country as one of the areas that should be given utmost attention.