Netanyahu to Congress: 'We’re fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America'

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.S. Congress Wednesday that his country's enemies are also America's enemies.

"When we fight Iran, we’re fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America," Netanyahu said.

He maintained that he is not only protecting his country but also the values of the West. "We're not only protecting ourselves. We're protecting you… Our enemies are your enemy, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory," he added.

He thanked former President Donald Trump for the support he has given Israel in its fight against the terrorists.

"I... want to thank President Trump for all the things he did for Israel. From recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights to confronting Iran's aggression to recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy there," the Israeli said.

In addition, the prime minister stressed that the antisemitic protesters are "Iran's useful idiots." He claimed that Tehran is funding the protests.

"I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu stressed.

On the other hand, he explained that he is confident that Israel will achieve the release of all hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

It is the fourth time Netanyahu has addressed Congress, a record for a foreign leader. On Thursday, he will meet at the White House with Joe Biden to discuss the situation caused by the war with terrorist groups.