Pro-Hamas protesters vandalize DC over Netanyahu speech, burn US flag

Benjamin Netanyahu's Benjamin Netanyahu visit to Congress shook Washington DC, with dozens of pro-Hamas protesters vandalizing streets near the Capitol. The clearest example was seen at Union Street, Metro station, where some violent individuals took down an American flag and literally set it on fire.

The protesters involved were seen carrying flags and symbols of the terrorist group Hamas, as well as Palestinian flags while shouting 'Allahu Akbar.'

As for the attack on the American flag, they first took it down, replacing it with the Palestinian flag, then threw it to the ground and set it on fire as they danced around it.

The Capitol Police, without jurisdiction at Union Station, spoke out about the vandalism in a statement, noting that "no flags have been removed or vandalized under our protection." "Our officers will enforce the law if anyone attempts to remove a flag in USCP jurisdiction to clear up inaccurate reports," they added.

The protests were not limited to the streets, but also inside Congress. In addition to Kamala Harris, who chose not to attend Netanyahu's speech despite being the Senate president, progressive lawmakers complained from their seats.

One of them was Rashida Tlaib, who carried a sign that was quite visible and inscribed, "War criminal." Tlaib which she held up repeatedly during the Israeli prime minister's speech.

"I will never back down from speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians. The Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside these walls, in the streets, protesting and exercising their right to dissent," the congresswoman wrote on her X account, formerly known as Twitter.

She was joined by Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of Representatives, who limited herself only to criticizing Netanyahu's speech on social networks.

"Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation today in the House of Representatives was by far the worst presentation by any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the United States Congress. Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and kidnappings," said the Californian, also on X.