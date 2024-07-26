Trump meets with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago and warns of World War III if Kamala Harris wins election

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Former President Donald Trump met Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. During the meeting, Trump warned about the possibility of escalating conflicts in the Middle East if he loses in the upcoming elections.

The former president hosted Netanyahu, and his wife Sara in a meeting marked the first meeting between the two since Trump left the White House more than three years ago. Netanyahu's visit came shortly after his speech to the U.S. Congress and his meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

Trump warns of risks of a Harris Administration.

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump criticized rival Kamala Harris, claiming she is "worse" on Middle East issues. Trump warned that Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza could not only expand into a broader regional conflict, but also escalate into a World War III if Harris succeeds Biden as president.

"If we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out. And very quickly. If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War," Trump said. "You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We've never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country."

Diplomatic tensions

Trump's comments come against a backdrop of diplomatic tension between Harris and Netanyahu, following Harris' meeting with the Israeli prime minister. Harris expressed concern about the human suffering in Gaza and called for an end to the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas, which would have irritated Netanyahu, who insists that the fighting must continue until the terrorist group is eliminated. Netanyahu, for his part, mentioned that Israel continues to seek a cease-fire agreement and expressed hope that Harris' comments would not affect that goal.

The relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has also been complex, as it became strained after Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his 2020 victory, prompting Trump to criticize the Israeli leader. However, Netanyahu now seeks to mend his relationship with Trump and secure his support for Israel in the war on Gaza if Trump returns to the White House.

Netanyahu's visit

Netanyahu's visit to the United States has triggered demonstrations. In Washington, DC, there were protests in support of Hamas, with anti-Semitic slogans and clashes with police. In his speech to Congress, Netanyahu accused Iran of funding the protests and lashed out at the demonstrators. The war in Gaza has been ongoing since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people, including more than 30 Americans, and the taking of more than 100 hostages, including eight Americans.