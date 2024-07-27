Kamala Harris and her controversial treatment towards her employees: she has a reputation as a "bully" who "destroys souls" on the job

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

A recent report reveals that Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, faces serious criticism due to her internal management, which has led to an alarming turnover rate in her office. She has earned a nasty reputation as a "bully" and "soul-destroying" in the workplace. With only four months to go before the next election, this situation has raised doubts about his leadership ability.

According to a report from Daily Mail, of the 71 employees Harris initially hired during his first year in office, only four remain in their positions, resulting in a 92% turnover rate. This high turnover rate has raised concerns about the effectiveness and work environment within his team.

History of problems.

Harris' on-the-job behavior has already been the subject of numerous criticisms in the past. From his time as California attorney general, where he was known for leading a "toxic" work environment.

Complaints about his leadership style continued during his time in the Senate, with reports noting a high turnover rate among his staff. In the Senate, her office had the ninth-highest turnover rate among the 114 sitting senators between 2017 and 2020.

Congressional sources reported that Harris used to berate his subordinates with speeches laden with reproaches and disqualifications.

These management problems also manifested themselves during her 2020 presidential campaign, when complaints emerged about her treatment of staff. As revealed by a former aide, working with Harris meant facing constant criticism and a lack of support, calling her an authoritarian and intimidating figure. "With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you're constantly sort of propping up a bully and it's not really clear why," he revealed.

Future of the campaign

As Harris prepares to lead a presidential campaign, criticism of her management style could affect her ability to mobilize and maintain an efficient team. The vice president has tried to soften her image in public, but reports about her internal management continue to raise questions. Political experts are watching closely how these challenges will influence the success of her campaign and public perceptions of her leadership ability.