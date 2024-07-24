Musk denies he will donate $45 million a month to Trump

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

Elon Musk denied that he will donate $45 million a month to America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC driven by the likes of Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft.

"What the media say is simply not true," the tycoon assured during his interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson.

In doing so, he contradicted reports that emerged that he planned to do so.

However, he did confirm that he has made small donations to America PAC. "I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom," he wrote on social media.