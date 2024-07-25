The leftist establishment rewrites Kamala's story

Published by Karina Mariani Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

The rewrite of Kamala's story is going full speed ahead as Harris continues to build support for the Democratic nomination. Her allies in the media believe they must water down or even erase aspects of her career that show her more radicalized positions or government mismanagement.

In 2019, the current vice president and favorite to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president, was ranked as "most liberal compared to all senators" in a report published by GovTrack. This is an organization dedicated to documenting congressional voting records. But suddenly, the website disappeared.

GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer confirmed that the page was removed because they had changed the website's policy of posting single-year ratings of lawmakers. Speaking to Fox News he argued, "We determined that the limited data available in a single year was not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators."

The curious thing is the timing and the person, because although Tauberer confirmed that the page was removed, he accepted that the removal occurred, coincidentally, when the debacle in the polls began in the wake of President Biden's humiliating debate performance. At that moment, the campaign was in crisis and the voices calling for a change of candidate were growing louder. Data shows that the page was removed in the days leading up to July 23. It is important to remember that President Biden announced his decision to suspend his candidacy and endorse Kamala on July 21. Harris announced on July 23 that she had secured enough delegates to secure the nomination at next month's Democratic National Convention.

When the website, which describes itself as a government transparency specialist, ranked Harris in 2019 as the "most liberal," it said Harris's ideological profile was even further left than Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the time. This ranking received extensive media coverage during the 2020 election. In fact, the Trump campaign cited that rating after Biden announced Harris as his running mate, to contrast it with a New York Times article that described her as a "moderate" politician.

Another aspect of Harris' political history that the media is trying to rewrite is her actions at the helm of U.S. immigration policy, which has plunged the country into one of its biggest immigration crises. The progressive media, seemingly in unison, are now suggesting that it is unfair to blame her for the loss of control of illegal immigration. For example, Axios, in an article that contradicts one of its earlier reports, walked back its own words about the responsibilities of the vice president regarding border crisis. It even corrected its own story last Wednesday saying it had "incorrectly" called her a border czar in the past. But now, no one wants to accept that the vice president was called the "border czar."

Evidently, the goal of rewriting Kamala Harris' story is more important than the prestige of the media and the dignity of the journalists and NGO managers who lend themselves to such manipulation. It is possible that this "correction" of facts and data will continue to happen as long as Harris continues to receive powerful endorsements within the Democratic Party.