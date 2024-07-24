Bob Menendez announces he will resign from the Senate next August 20

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez announced this Tuesday that he will resign his seat on the Senate next August 20. The Democrat makes this decision after being declared guilty for accepting bribes, including gold bullion, in order to help foreign governments.

The letter of resignation was received by the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, who confirmed in his profile on the social network X that Bob Menendez would leave office in less than a month:

His decision comes a day after the Senate ethics committee began looking into his removal and months before the senator will know his sentencing on Oct. 29, on the 16 charges brought against him for accepting bribes from the Qatari and Egyptian governments, BBC reports.

Menendez continues to maintain his innocence and, after learning of the jury's verdict, assured that "I never violated my public oath." In fact, in his resignation letter, Menendez re-emphasized his innocence and assured that he would appeal the conviction.

However, he detailed, "I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that diminishes the value of its important work," which is why he has decided to resign his seat on August 20.

The date of his resignation is also no coincidence. As reported by The New York Times, by resigning in August he would still enjoy one month of his Senate salary, as well as health insurance. Two resources which he may need while his wife undergoes treatment for cancer and that will prevent him from testifying for months while she recovers from her illness.