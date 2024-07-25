NORAD intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska in unprecedented operation

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft Wednesday that were miles off the coast of Alaska.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported Thursday "An air group of the Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted a joint air patrol over the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean." It further explained, in words reported up by Russia's official TASS agency, that this was a "new area" for joint patrols.

The ministry claimed that "foreign fighter jets escorted the air group at certain stages of the route." The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) later confirmed this information. The American-Canadian aerospace defense organization stated in a release that it had "detected, tracked, and intercepted" the four aircraft. Although they did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace, they did transit a nearby area that both Air Forces monitor for national security reasons.

NORAD clarified that despite the fact that the operation "is not seen as a threat," they will continue to "will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

Chinese Defense Minister Zhang Xiaogang maintained that the joint flight was not "directed against a third party." He further stated that it had "nothing to do with the current international and regional situation."