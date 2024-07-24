Secret Service asks Trump not to hold any more large outdoor rallies

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump is considering not holding any more large outdoor rallies following the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania because of the risk to his life and that of his supporters.The Washington Post points out that the Secret Service has had a lot to do with this initiative, after talking to the former president's campaign urging them to make this decision and hold the campaign events in enclosed places, which would be much easier to defend and control who has access to it.

Three sources spoke to the Newspaper anonymously, noting that discussions between the Republican candidate's team and several Secret Service agents have occurred since the failed assassination attempt, which has already cost its director her job, Kimberly Cheatle. The agency pointed out the difficulty of protecting Trump adequately among the thousands - or even tens of thousands - of attendees at these events, where it is impossible to control all access and the immediate vicinity to abort any danger.

Trump's campaign is looking for arenas to hold rallies at

Donald Trump's team is looking for basketball arenas or indoor venues with capacity to accommodate thousands of people, but with a limited number of entries that can be fully controlled. For the moment, campaign sources indicated that no rallies are to be held at airports, soccer stadiums, fairgrounds or other large open spaces so much to the liking of the former president. They do not rule out the possibility of holding an open-air event in a smaller, more controlled space.

Trump's taste for multitudinous events is an exception among presidents and former presidents, who prefer closer places with less people, and where they feel safe and protected. However, already from his 2016 primary campaign, the former president gave great importance to the size of the crowds that surrounded him in his events, something he continued to do during his presidency and again in this election campaign. For the Secret Service, open spaces and large crowds are two risk factors that pose increased security and stress.