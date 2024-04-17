White House declines invitation for Biden to testify on son Hunter's business dealings

"It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people," James Comer said.

President Joe Biden formally declined House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s invitation to testify at an investigative hearing on his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Comer invited Biden to testify in an effort to investigate details related to the president’s and his family’s business dealings. However, Richard Sauber, the president’s special counsel, recently declined the invitation in a letter.

Sauber argued that the “impeachment investigation is over” and that the House should stop “wasting time” and focus on issues that “matter to the American people rather.”

The special counsel to the president insisted that Biden had committed no wrongdoing and accused Comer of “peddling these false and unsupported allegations despite ample evidence to the contrary.”

Comer responds to Biden’s refusal

In response to the president’s refusal to testify, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee issued a statement on his X account, criticizing the president for his lack of transparency about himself and his family.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Biden family. Like his son, Hunter Biden, President Biden is refusing to testify in public about the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling,” he expounded. “It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people and refuses to answer the very simple, straightforward questions we included in the invitation,” he added.

The invitation for the president to testify came on March 28, after Hunter Biden refused to testify at a public committee along with his former business partners, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, about alleged “pay-for-influence” schemes.

Comer’s letter included questions about Biden’s interactions with specific foreign business officials.