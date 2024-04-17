Politics

White House declines invitation for Biden to testify on son Hunter's business dealings

"It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people," James Comer said.

Joe Biden, habla con un grupo bipartidista de gobernadores en el Salón Este de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC
Joe Biden (SAUL LOEB / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 17, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden formally declined House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s invitation to testify at an investigative hearing on his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Comer invited Biden to testify in an effort to investigate details related to the president’s and his family’s business dealings. However, Richard Sauber, the president’s special counsel, recently declined the invitation in a letter.

Sauber argued that the “impeachment investigation is over” and that the House should stop “wasting time” and focus on issues that “matter to the American people rather.”

The special counsel to the president insisted that Biden had committed no wrongdoing and accused Comer of “peddling these false and unsupported allegations despite ample evidence to the contrary.”

Comer responds to Biden’s refusal

In response to the president’s refusal to testify, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee issued a statement on his X account, criticizing the president for his lack of transparency about himself and his family.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Biden family. Like his son, Hunter Biden, President Biden is refusing to testify in public about the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling,” he expounded. “It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people and refuses to answer the very simple, straightforward questions we included in the invitation,” he added.

The invitation for the president to testify came on March 28, after Hunter Biden refused to testify at a public committee along with his former business partners, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, about alleged “pay-for-influence” schemes.

Comer’s letter included questions about Biden’s interactions with specific foreign business officials.

Topics:

Recommendation

Una fotografía proporcionada por la oficina del líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jamenei

Congress makes progress toward passing MAHSA Act to sanction Iran for violating human rights

La Corte de Apelaciones de Nueva York niega la moción de Trump para retrasar el juicio en el caso Daniels y ya hay fecha para la selección del jurado

Manhattan DA files motion to charge Trump with "contempt of court" for violating gag orders

El secretario de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin meets with Chinese minister after 18-month hiatus

Impuestos

From extraordinary Civil War expenses to opposition from the Supreme Court and the creation of the 16th Amendment: The history of Tax Day and April 15

El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, Mike Johnson, observa después de que el primer ministro japonés, Fumio Kishida, se dirigiera a una reunión conjunta del Congreso

Mike Johnson explains his plan to move forward to help Ukraine and Israel: 'We will vote on each of these measures separately'

Trump ballot case

Trial against Trump in New York: The former president claims the judge won't allow him to attend his son's graduation

Rand Paul

Rand Paul accuses Mike Johnson of 'siding with Democrats' on FISA warrants

Desempleados haciendo cola ante un comedor social de la Depresión abierto en Chicago por Al Capone .

Who Will Help the New 'Forgotten Man'?

Former President Donald Trump enters New York courtroom for deposition

'Stormy Daniels' case: the trial against Trump begins, the first for criminal charges against a president