Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Less than four months before the presidential election, all signs point to Donald Trump facing Kamala Harris for the White House. With the mogul already the Republican nominee, the vice president is the clear favorite to take the Democratic nomination in mid-August. In this dilemma, voters are leaning on Trump to handle the economy, crime and immigration.

That's the finding of a poll by The Wall Street Journal, conducted July 23-25 among 1,000 registered voters.

The poll asked the sample of voters which of the two candidates is "more capable" of handling a range of issues, including immigration, abortion, crime, the economy and international relations.

Trump was preferred on four of these five issues, while Harris was only preferred to handle abortion.

For example, 52% said they preferred the Republican candidate to handle the economy, while 40% opted for the Democrat. A similar case was observed with immigration, where 53 % of respondents opted for Trump and again 40 % for Harris.

Despite the former senator's past as a prosecutor, voters see Trump as more capable of handling crime. In this area, 48 % chose the Republican, while 43 % chose Harris. The same is true in international relations, given that 49 % prefer Trump and 45 % the current vice president.

Harris comes out strong on abortion, where she pulls a sizable gap over the former president, who nominated the three justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Voters have a good opinion of the Trump administration

The WSJ also polled on Trump's image in the White House and found that voters rated his administration more highly over time. According to its results, 51% approve of the Trump administration, the highest figure since November 2021.

Additionally, they do not view Harris' term as vice president favorably, given that 50 % disapprove of her management and only 41 % view it favorably.