What are the scenarios that Trump could face if he is found guilty?

If a guilty verdict is given, Judge Merchan could impose a sentence of four years in prison or probation.

A jury of twelve New Yorkers has in their hands the legal and political future of former President Donald Trump, accused by the Manhattan Prosecutor's Office of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

This Wednesday, after Judge Juan Merchan dictated his controversial instructions, the jury deliberated for more than four hours on its first day and asked for four requests from the judge. One with four requests is related to Michael Cohen and David Pecker's testimonies, and the other was for the judge to reread the instructions.

In his instructions, the judge explained to the jury how the law should be applied in this complex case.

First, he explained that the charges against Trump are related to the fraudulent recording of a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. Since falsifying business records is a misdemeanor, the judge explained that to find Trump guilty, it is necessary to determine, based on the evidence, that this problematic record was made with the intention of concealing a second crime: violation of electoral law.

According to this legal theory, all charges are equivalent to class E felonies, which is the lowest felony category in the state of New York.

Although many legal experts question the legal theory of the Prosecutor's Office, which Judge Merchan admitted, everything is now in the hands of the jury, made up of five women and seven men.

Each charge theoretically carries the possibility of up to four years in prison. However, if Trump is convicted of more than one charge, the judge will likely impose a simultaneous punishment. This situation would cause the former president to serve a concurrent sentence for each crime and not multiply his prison time.

Most experts agree that a potential guilty verdict would result in a sentence ranging from four years in prison to parole.

Still, a guilty verdict would not necessarily result in a prison sentence, The New York Times reported.

"Incarceration is not a given: Justice Merchan could instead opt to impose a sentence of probation, with no prison time," the NYT reads. "Mr. Trump would then be required to regularly report to New York City's Probation Department. He could also be jailed immediately if he committed additional crimes."

Furthermore, if the jury returns a guilty verdict, Judge Merchan could spend weeks contemplating what punishment to impose. Likewise, the application of any sentence could likely be delayed.

A potential guilty verdict would also likely prompt an automatic response from Trump: an appeal.

This could be an extensive process that could take months or even longer, resulting in Trump being labeled "convicted" for the upcoming November elections. In that situation, the NYT explains that Trump would probably remain free until the appeal is resolved. In fact, almost all legal experts agree with this assessment since it is very difficult to send a 77-year-old man who has never been convicted of a previous crime to prison.

Even so, before the sentence is issued, Trump has to follow a whole procedure if he is found guilty.

Louis Gelormino, a Staten Island defense attorney, told Fox News Digital that Trump would have to meet with a probation officer who will interview him and prepare a report prior to the judge's sentencing.

That report, which could take weeks to complete, will include Trump's biography and a recommended sentence that Judge Merchan could ignore.