Politics

Two in three Americans fear post-election violence

This is the result of the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which reveals that almost all Democrats predict there will be riots after the elections.

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos
Montaje de Voz Media. (Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
May 23, 2024
1 minute read

The next presidential election could be altered by political violence and that worries Americans. One in three Americans fear that violent clashes between Democrats and Republicans could break out as a result of this November's elections.

This was revealed in the latest poll carried out by Reuters and Ipsos about public opinion on the political climate, just six months before the election. The survey of 3,934 adults found Americans have widespread concerns that the United States could experience a repeat of the riots that broke out after Biden's victory in 2020, specifically similar to the events of January 6 at the Capitol.

According to Reuters/Ipsos results, Democrats are the most concerned that violent protests will break out. 83% of them said they were worried that extremists will resort to violence if they are not satisfied with the election result. Sixty-five percent of Republican voters (68% of all respondents) have the same concern. Only 15% disagreed and another 16% were not sure.

Despite this, 87% of Democrats are confident about the reliability of the electoral system and the hypothetical November results. Meanwhile, only 47% of Republican respondents said they fully trust the legitimacy of the election results.

After the last 2020 elections, Donald Trump claimed there were alleged irregularities when counting votes and that is why Joe Biden won. The focus was especially on Maricopa County, Colorado, where there were reported incidents with voting machines. According to Trump's critics, his speech about the legitimacy of the results led to the January 6 riots.

Topics:

Recommendation

Composición con una imagen de una calle de Portland y el nuevo fiscal general del condado Nathan Vasquez

New Portland Attorney General Nathan Vasquez aims to eradicate county's progressive policies

La Administración Obama impidió que el FBI arrestara a iraníes “ilegales” que impulsaban financieramente el programa nuclear de Irán

Obama administration blocked FBI from arresting 'illegal' Iranians who financially boosted Iran's nuclear program

Rick Scott

Rick Scott pursues McConnell's job again, seeks to replace him as Senate GOP leader

Ron DeSantis se retira y apoya a Donald Trump

A federal judge temporarily suspends DeSantis' law on transporting illegal immigrants

Los demócratas de Illinois quieren cambiar la palabra “delincuente” por “persona afectada por la justicia” a través de un controvertido proyecto de ley

Illinois Democrats want to change the word 'offenders' to 'justice-impacted individuals' through controversial bill

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley announces she will vote for Trump

Republican congressmen from Florida will investigate TSA and Mayorkas for allowing a privileged visit by the Cuban regime to Miami Airport

“Posible delito impugnable”: los republicanos investigan si Biden ayudó a su hijo a desafiar la citación de la Cámara

House of Representatives reveals that Hunter Biden lied in his sworn testimony before Congress

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a 128 inmigrantes abandonados por traficantes en Tucson en 2018.

Democrats' star border bill begins to show cracks: Too soft for Republicans, too tough for Hispanic Caucus