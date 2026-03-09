LIVE | Oil prices soar 30%, plunging Asian stock markets on escalating conflict in Iran

Publicado por Israel Duro 9 de marzo, 2026

The tenth day of war in the Middle East dawned amid clouds of smoke from new and more intense attacks from both sides in the conflict and with clouds on the trading floors. The price of oil rose as much as 30% during the Asian trading day on Monday, breaking the $110 barrier and reaching levels of 2022, when the Ukrainian war began, which produced a hard fall in the markets. The cost of gas is also staging a major rally on fears of problems with supply as a result of instability in the region.

The election Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former Iranian supreme leader and hardliner, as the country's new leader raises the prospect of a further escalation in the conflict. Both Donald Trump and Israel have already promised that they will do everything possible to remove himas soon as possible.

In addition, the US casualty list added a new fatality, the seventh, since the war began. The Central Command announced the death of a US serviceman as a result of serious wounds suffered.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

European stock markets fell at the open Monday as the latest surge in energy prices added to fears that supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East will lead to rising inflation.

Frankfurt and Paris stock markets lost more than 2.5% in early trading Monday, while London fell 1.8%.





FFrankfurt and Paris stock markets lost more than 2.5%in early trading Monday, while London fell 1.8%.

02:19 am Oil and gas soar and sink Asian markets The price of the main U.S. oil benchmark soared 25% in Asia on Monday on concerns that spiraling war in the Middle East could lead to prolonged supply disruptions.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 26.45% to $118 a barrel, while Europe's benchmark North Sea Brent rose 27% to $118.22 a barrel. Gas also saw similar rises.



As a result, theSeoul Stock Exchange, which had performed strongly this year because of its technology companies, closed Monday down 5.96%, while that ofTokyo closed down more than 5.19%.Sharp declines were also recorded on the Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Wellington stock exchanges.



The futures for Wall Street's three major indexes had fallen more than 2% last week, while the US dollar regained value because of its status as a safe-haven investment.

02:20 am Iran threatens to destroy oil facilities in the region: 'If you can tolerate oil rising to over $200 a barrel, continue this game' 09:38 09/03/2026 09:38 09/03/2026 Iran's Armywarned Sunday that it will strike oil facilities in the region if Israel continues attacks on its energy infrastructure, following a bombing on four depots and a logistics center that left Tehran in the dark in broad daylight.



"If they can tolerate oil rising to more than $200 a barrel, continue with this game," said Iran's central military command spokesman, Ebrahim Zolfaghari.

02:19 am New Iranian attacks on its neighbors leave at least 32 civilians injured in Bahrain 09:46 09/03/2026 09:46 09/03/2026 The Baréin Ministry of Health reported on Monday 32 civilians injured in an overnight Iranian drone strike on Sitra Island. All of the injured are citizens of Bahrain and there are four "serious cases," including children, according to the ministry.



Hours later, an Iranian bombing against the Al Ma'ameer oil facility,also in Bahrain, caused a fire and left material damage, the Bahrain News Agency reported on X.

02:18 am Turkey mobilizes aircraft in Northern Cyprus 09:40 09/03/2026 09:40 09/03/2026 Turkey's Defense Ministry announced Monday the mobilization of six F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus, the part recognized only by Ankara, a week after the island was targeted in a drone attack.

02:17 am Iran to confiscate assets of dissidents abroad who "collaborate" with Israel and US 09:36 09/03/2026 09:36 09/03/2026 Iranian authorities will confiscate assets and impose sanctions on members of the Iranian diaspora suspected of "collaborating" with Israel and the United States in the war, the judiciary announced Monday.



"Iranians abroad who align, aid and collaborate with the U.S.-Zionist aggressor enemy will be exposed to having all their assets confiscated and other sanctions under the law," the prosecutor general's office said, quoted by Mizan Online, the judiciary's online media outlet.