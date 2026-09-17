Battle for the Red Sea: US officials hold secret meeting with Houthis as conflict threatens maritime routes

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de septiembre, 2026

The media outlet Axios and the Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that officials from the administration of President Donald Trump held a meeting — which had not been publicly disclosed — with representatives of Yemen's Houthi terrorist group in Oman over the weekend, as the group's military advance along the Red Sea coast intensifies tensions with Saudi Arabia and raises concerns about international maritime shipping. According to reports from both media outlets, the talks took place at the U.S. Embassy in Muscat and were mediated by the Omani government, and it was reported that embassy diplomats represented Washington, while the U.S. ambassador did not participate in the meeting.

The meeting took place after the Houthis seized control of strategic areas along Yemen's Red Sea coast, including the port of Mocha and the island of Perim, located near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The offensive forced Saudi-backed forces to retreat and increased pressure on Riyadh, which is seeking support as the fighting intensifies. The Trump administration has so far refrained from taking direct military action in support of Saudi Arabia, despite requests from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Instead, Washington has prioritized protecting maritime security, while allowing its regional partners to manage the broader conflict.

The talks reportedly focused on maintaining the ceasefire reached between the United States and the Houthis in 2025, as well as ensuring that the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait remains open to maritime traffic. Representatives of the Houthis, a group backed by the Iranian regime, also informed U.S. officials of their intention to preserve the truce and refrain from attacking U.S. vessels. According to Axios and Reuters, several of their sources noted that the group stated its attacks would target vessels linked to Saudi Arabia amid the resumption of the conflict.

Although the State Department has not publicly confirmed the meeting in Oman, it stated that protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the spread of terrorism from the Middle East remain fundamental U.S. interests.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, with tensions having spread to various regions across the Middle East. Although Washington continues to pressure Tehran to weaken its military and economic capabilities, the armed conflict persists after seven months during which economic repercussions have been felt, both in the United States and in other parts of the world.