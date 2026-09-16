Mexico: Who is 'Paco el Trompas', the prime suspect in the murder of a Spanish student in Morelos?

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2026

A man dressed in white and carrying a black backpack was captured on a security camera near the site where Claudia Tacoronte, a Spanish student at the University of Granada (UGR) who was participating in an academic exchange program at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos.

The footage, reported by El Mundo, in which the individual is seen fleeing, led local residents to identify him as Javier Meléndez, known as "Paco El Trompas," a repeat offender. However, Mexican authorities have not confirmed his identity, so all lines of investigation remain open.

The footage being reviewed by authorities

The sequence of footage that authorities are now reviewing begins hours before the attack. Elsewhere in Cuautla, a man was reportedly caught on camera allegedly stealing a bicycle.

Later, cameras located near the Casa de la Cultura, where Tacoronte attempted to take refuge after the attack, recorded an individual fleeing the scene. In both recordings, the man appears wearing a T-shirt and white shorts, as well as a black backpack.

Mexican media report that local residents may have recognized "Paco El Trompas" in the footage. However, authorities have not confirmed that this is the same person or that he is responsible for the crime.