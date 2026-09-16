Why is Paramount threatening to move to Texas or Georgia? Tax and regulatory pressures are accelerating the exodus from Hollywood

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 16 de septiembre, 2026

The offices of the Mayor of Los Angeles and the California Attorney General's Office are working with internal information pointing to an imminent announcement: Paramount will leave the Golden State.

As exclusively revealed by the website TMZ, local authorities expected the company to formalize its decision early this week, although the public announcement remains temporarily on hold while logistical details are worked out.

The imminent departure is a direct consequence of the legal battle led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta alongside 11 other state attorneys general to block the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. through an antitrust lawsuit.

The studio's CEO, David Ellison, had made keeping the headquarters in California contingent on the signing of an out-of-court settlement that would put an end to the litigation. However, the deadline set for October 1 appears set to pass without an agreement between the parties, triggering the definitive breakup.

A corporate exodus that dismantles the entertainment hub

Paramount's potential move to states with a significantly more welcoming business climate, such as Texas, Tennessee, or Georgia, would represent a structural loss for the Los Angeles economy.

Sources close to the process indicate that the positions of Gavin Newsom's administration and Ellison's leadership became irreconcilable after months of fruitless talks.

The departure of the historic studio is not an isolated incident, but rather the acceleration of a structural phenomenon. In recent years, the combination of high tax burdens, bureaucratic hurdles, and stifling regulatory environments has led iconic productions such as "American Idol" to relocate their operations to states like Georgia.

When asked about reports of its imminent departure from California, Paramount spokespeople simply responded with a "no comment."

Meanwhile, within the film industry, the perception is taking hold that the loss of a giant like Paramount deals a devastating blow to the commercial and industrial ecosystem that has defined Hollywood for a century.