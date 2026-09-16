Nepal raises the number of people missing in the deadly mudslide to 6,150

The Nepalese Army is conducting a search-and-rescue operation inside a tunnel days after the disaster AFP

Published by AFP 16 de septiembre, 2026

The disaster management authority of Nepal reported Wednesday that the number of missing people had risen to 6,150, a significant upward revision of the death toll from the Aug. 26 mudslide.

The new tally added nearly 1,000 missing persons to the figure of 5,179 reported on Tuesday.

"We have been compiling information on the missing from district offices and have revised the data following verification," disaster agency spokeswoman Shanti Mahat told AFP.

The number of bodies recovered stands at 1,403, of which 105 have been identified, according to the disaster agency.

Across the border, in China, the toll stands at 43 dead and 519 missing, according to state media.

The death toll in both countries following the glacier collapse on the mountain on the Nepal-China border now stands at 1,446 dead and at least 6,669 missing.

Among the missing are several hundred foreigners, including tourists and pilgrims.

Flooding unlike anything witnesses had ever seen before

The sheer magnitude of the flood was something witnesses had never seen before, and the Nepalese government directly pointed to the severe impact of rising global temperatures in the Himalayas.

Nepal, a predominantly rural country of 30 million people, accounts for only a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions compared to industrialized nations.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah will make his first overseas trip as head of government to address the U.N. General Assembly next week on this urgent issue.

Nepal estimates that the cost of reconstruction following the deadly floods will total $4.78 billion.