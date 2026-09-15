Culiacán rises up against the violence of the Sinaloa Cartel: Thousands march to demand peace

A protester holds a sign reading "They promised peace. They gave us fear" at the March for Peace in Culiacán. AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de septiembre, 2026

Thousands of people marched over the weekend in the Mexican city of Culiacán to protest the deaths caused by the war between two rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, AFP reported.

Dressed in white, the protesters released dozens of white balloons before marching toward the cathedral in the capital of the state of Sinaloa, chanting "We want peace."

Among the signs were messages such as: "I'm sick of living in fear."

The bishop of Culiacán, Jesús José Herrera, called on members of criminal groups to stop the violence. "No territory and no ambition is worth more than a human life," he said.

The demonstration was organized by the Catholic Church together with business leaders and relatives of missing persons.

More than 3,000 dead in two years

Since September 2024, Sinaloa has been mired in a war between rival factions loyal to the families of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, co-founders of the cartel who are currently serving life sentences in the United States.

Internal accusations of betrayal sparked the violence between the two groups.

Daily shootouts and roadblocks have led to business closures and school suspensions, while Sinaloa has become Mexico's most dangerous state.

In two years, the death toll has exceeded 3,000, including numerous civilians caught in the crossfire.

Maricela Pérez, 62, took part in the march carrying a portrait of her 36-year-old son Miguel, who was shot and killed in May on a volleyball court. "We don't want any more deaths like this, any more murders," she told AFP through tears.

Marlene León, 33, another protester, said the population feels abandoned. "It's terrible. We feel abandoned, and we believe this march is a way to express that, despite the passage of time, we haven't come to terms with the violence and we want peace," she said.

VIDEO: Culiacán takes to the streets after two years of violence