Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, announces she is cancer-free after 6 months of treatment

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de septiembre, 2026

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced that she is cancer-free. The news comes six months after she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The official thanked her family, friends and doctors. She also stated that she will continue working to advance the agenda of President Donald Trump.

In March, when news of her health condition broke, Wiles had made it clear that she did not intend to step away from her duties at the White House and that she would continue working while undergoing medical treatment. Since then, she has remained active and has revealed almost no details about her treatment.

"Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free," she wrote on his X account.

"Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way. A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda," she added.

The news was celebrated by several lawmakers, activists and officials. Among them was Vice President JD Vance. "Usha and I are very happy to hear this news and the answer to our prayers. Thank you Susie for remaining a symbol of strength and leadership throughout this battle. Your indomitable spirit is something we can all learn from and strive to replicate," said Vance.

Another was Senator Ted Cruz, who wrote the following on his social media: "This is wonderful to hear. Susie has shown tremendous strength throughout this fight. Thank God for this good news, and continued prayers for Susie and her family."

"Jane and I are glad to hear that Susie Wiles is officially CANCER FREE. She is an EXCEPTIONAL leader and has shown great strength through this fight. Thank God for this good news for Susie, her family, and our country!!", added congressman and former presidential physician Ronny Jackson.