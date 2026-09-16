Von der Leyen proposes that Canada become the European Union's first 'associate member'
The President of the European Commission proposed elevating relations with Ottawa to an unprecedented level, at a time of growing trade tensions between Canada and the EU with the United States.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday that Canada become the first "associate member" of the European Union, an unprecedented arrangement through which Brussels seeks to deepen its political, economic and security ties with Ottawa.
"I would like to work with you to open the door for Canada to become the EU's first associate member," Von der Leyen said during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to AFP. The proposal received a standing ovation from MEPs.
Reuters confirmed that the initiative aims to open a new chapter in the relationship between the two parties, although the concept of "associate member" is not currently a legal category established in the European Union treaties. Carney also noted that Canada is seeking a "unique partnership" with Europe rather than full membership in the bloc.
Economy
Trump intensifies his trade offensive against Canada with 50% tariffs and new bans
Carlos Dominguez
A partnership beyond trade
Von der Leyen proposed moving from a relationship focused primarily on trade toward a "partnership for the future" encompassing strategic areas such as defense, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, cybersecurity, batteries and advanced manufacturing.
"We will work on smart manufacturing. We will create a technology alliance. We will integrate the foundations of the defense industry," the European leader said, according to AFP, adding that she also proposed making cooperation in the Arctic one of the main joint projects.
Canada and the EU have maintained a close trade relationship for years through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). According to von der Leyen, bilateral trade has increased by more than 75% in less than a decade.
Ottawa has also recently deepened its cooperation with Europe on defense matters and became the first non-European country to join a major EU military funding and procurement program.
Politics
The Trump administration will ban the import of motorcycles, dairy products, and alcoholic beverages from Canada
Andrés Ignacio Henríquez
The United States factor
The European Union is also seeking to expand its alliances in an international landscape marked by trade tensions with Washington and Beijing and by the war in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen insisted, however, that the Canadian initiative "is not directed against anyone," but rather aims to strengthen shared interests.
"We share an ocean, a set of values, a way of seeing the world. And now we will also build our shared future," she said.
Carney was the guest of honor on Wednesday at the debate on the State of the Union and will deliver a formal address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to the institution's official agenda.