Von der Leyen proposes that Canada become the European Union's first 'associate member'

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de septiembre, 2026

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday that Canada become the first "associate member" of the European Union, an unprecedented arrangement through which Brussels seeks to deepen its political, economic and security ties with Ottawa.

"I would like to work with you to open the door for Canada to become the EU's first associate member," Von der Leyen said during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to AFP. The proposal received a standing ovation from MEPs.

Reuters confirmed that the initiative aims to open a new chapter in the relationship between the two parties, although the concept of "associate member" is not currently a legal category established in the European Union treaties. Carney also noted that Canada is seeking a "unique partnership" with Europe rather than full membership in the bloc.

A partnership beyond trade

Von der Leyen proposed moving from a relationship focused primarily on trade toward a "partnership for the future" encompassing strategic areas such as defense, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, cybersecurity, batteries and advanced manufacturing.

"We will work on smart manufacturing. We will create a technology alliance. We will integrate the foundations of the defense industry," the European leader said, according to AFP, adding that she also proposed making cooperation in the Arctic one of the main joint projects.

Canada and the EU have maintained a close trade relationship for years through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). According to von der Leyen, bilateral trade has increased by more than 75% in less than a decade.

Ottawa has also recently deepened its cooperation with Europe on defense matters and became the first non-European country to join a major EU military funding and procurement program.