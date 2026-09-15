New report reveals the impact of the war: Iran causes $184 million in damage to US

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de septiembre, 2026

The Pentagon's oversight agency revealed on Monday in a 44-page report that attacks carried out by the Iranian regime caused an estimated $184 million in damage to U.S. diplomatic facilities in four Gulf countries. The document detailed that Iraq accounted for the overwhelming majority of the reported losses, with damage estimated at more than $157 million, followed by Kuwait, which reported more than $14 million in damage. For its part, the report notes that facilities in Saudi Arabia suffered approximately $11.5 million in damage, while the U.S. diplomatic mission in the United Arab Emirates reported losses of about $125,000.

The recently disclosed diplomatic losses add to the overall financial cost of the war, with the Department of War estimating that the armed conflict against Iran has cost the administration of President Donald Trump $33.4 billion between February 28 and June 29, although that figure did not include expenses related to repairing damaged infrastructure. The report is the first prepared by the oversight agency since the United States and Israel launched the war against Tehran.

The findings of the Pentagon's oversight body also revealed a greater scale of damage to U.S. military assets than some officials in the Republican administration have acknowledged over the past seven months since the war began, noting that both one-way attack drones and Iranian missiles have targeted U.S. bases, aircraft, and other military equipment throughout the area of operations of U.S. Central Command.

Similarly, the report from the Pentagon's oversight agency indicated that Iranian attacks have caused considerable losses of U.S. military equipment, with more than 50 U.S. aircraft severely damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, including four F-15Es, seven KC-135 tanker aircraft, four AH-6 helicopters, and at least 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The report's release comes just one day after Trump suggested in remarks to reporters in Ireland that his administration might remain in Iran and take control of its oil, just as, he claimed, happened in Venezuela. The Republican president stated that he expects the conflict with Iran to continue until after the midterm elections, and emphasized that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington and has repeatedly attempted to make contact. "We'll eventually pull out, unless we decide to stay and keep the oil, like in Venezuela," Trump said.