Federal operation in Memphis locates 189 minors, seizes 2,160 firearms and reduces homicides by 36%
The decline in 2026 follows an improvement recorded in 2025. According to the Memphis Police Department, overall crime fell by 27%, homicides by 26%, aggravated assaults by 22%, and robberies by 31% compared to 2024.
The White House states that Memphis has seen a sharp drop in crime one year after the creation of a special security task force promoted by President Donald Trump. According to data released by the administration, overall crime fell by nearly 36% compared to the previous year.
The initiative, launched in September 2025, coordinated more than 30 federal, state, and local agencies to execute arrest warrants, seize illegal weapons, and increase police presence in neighborhoods with the highest rates of violence.
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Declines in various crimes
Data cited by the White House show reductions in the main categories of crime. Homicides fell by 36%, sex crimes by 28%, vehicle thefts by 57% and robberies by 42%.
Shoplifting also fell by 44%, and aggravated assaults by 26%. The administration maintains that Memphis is on track to reach its lowest overall crime rate in 25 years. In Shelby County, violent crime fell by more than 30%, while major property crimes dropped by more than 40%.
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More than 12,000 arrests
As of September 15, 2026, the task force reported 12,747 arrests. These include:
- 131 arrests related to homicides.
- 1,363 for drug trafficking offenses.
- 1,276 for firearms-related offenses.
- 125 for sex crimes.
- 1,408 individuals identified as gang members.
Authorities also removed 2,160 illegal weapons from the streets and located 189 missing minors, according to the report published by the White House.
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The decline began before the operation
The city recorded fewer than 200 homicides in 2025, the first time it had fallen below that figure since 2019. The department attributed the results to operations targeting repeat offenders, the removal of weapons and drugs, cooperation with other agencies, and the use of drones and surveillance cameras.