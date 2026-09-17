Federal operation in Memphis locates 189 minors, seizes 2,160 firearms and reduces homicides by 36%

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de septiembre, 2026

The White House states that Memphis has seen a sharp drop in crime one year after the creation of a special security task force promoted by President Donald Trump. According to data released by the administration, overall crime fell by nearly 36% compared to the previous year.

The initiative, launched in September 2025, coordinated more than 30 federal, state, and local agencies to execute arrest warrants, seize illegal weapons, and increase police presence in neighborhoods with the highest rates of violence.

Declines in various crimes

Data cited by the White House show reductions in the main categories of crime. Homicides fell by 36%, sex crimes by 28%, vehicle thefts by 57% and robberies by 42%.

Shoplifting also fell by 44%, and aggravated assaults by 26%. The administration maintains that Memphis is on track to reach its lowest overall crime rate in 25 years. In Shelby County, violent crime fell by more than 30%, while major property crimes dropped by more than 40%.

More than 12,000 arrests

As of September 15, 2026, the task force reported 12,747 arrests. These include:

131 arrests related to homicides.

arrests related to homicides. 1,363 for drug trafficking offenses.

for drug trafficking offenses. 1,276 for firearms-related offenses.

for firearms-related offenses. 125 for sex crimes.

for sex crimes. 1,408 individuals identified as gang members.

Authorities also removed 2,160 illegal weapons from the streets and located 189 missing minors, according to the report published by the White House.