The Pentagon acknowledges ammunition shortages due to the war in Iran and calls for faster production

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de septiembre, 2026

The Department of War (DOW) acknowledged on Monday, in a report to Congress, that crushing Iran's military capabilities has required massive consumption of ammunition and has pushed the defense industry to the limit in terms of replenishing arsenals.

The document refers to "strategic inventory shortfalls" and emphasizes that waging a serious war against the Iranian regime requires manufacturing more and faster: accelerating existing production lines, alleviating bottlenecks in the industrial base and bringing allies on board to offset the depletion of U.S. inventories.

The document, the first of its kind on Operation Epic Fury (OEF), estimates the cost of the campaign at $33.4 billion as of June 29: $7.4 billion in incremental obligations, $22.3 billion in ammunition expended, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses. It does not include infrastructure repairs. The report's operational tally covers the period through June 30.

The scale of ammunition expenditure reflects the unprecedented intensity of the campaign. In the first 24 hours of the war, on Feb. 28, the U.S. struck more than 1,000 targets in Iran, according to Centcom.

"Bottlenecks for munitions resupply"

The report identifies several factors explaining the difficulty in replenishing arsenals. "The munitions expenditure on OEF has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply."

According to Acquisition and Sustainment, persistent bottlenecks exist in solid-rocket motors, high-grade explosives and propellants and a shortage of skilled industrial labor. Expanding capacity, the report states, requires "significant lead time."

The situation aligns with the emergency supplemental request the White House sent to Congress on June 24: $87.6 billion, of which $67.1 billion is for the Department of War, largely for OEF. On July 21, Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Capitol Hill that, without this additional funding, there could be "critical shortfalls" in paying troops, replenishing equipment and ammunition and sustaining global operations.

To address shortages and delays, the Pentagon is "working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions," the report stated.

Trump: "More Exquisite and Elite Weapons"

On Monday, after the inspector general's report was released, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the United States is producing "more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History."

In the same message, he stated that these weapons "are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond," that defense factories "are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 largescale brand new Plants, each!"

The president identified the core of this production as the Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk systems, as well as other Standard missiles, "of which we already have large numbers in stock."