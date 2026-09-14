Leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland sign pact on 'right to self-determination' and return to EU

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de septiembre, 2026

The leaders of the main nationalist parties in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland stated on Monday that their nations have the right to self-determination and to decide whether to remain in the United Kingdom, with all three movements envisioning their future as states within the European Union.

The meeting comes days after President Donald Trump spoke out in favor of a united Ireland, a comment that, according to Northern Irish First Minister and Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill, shows that "the unity debate is very much alive."

Memorandum on self-determination

At an extraordinary meeting held in Cardiff, Wales, the Scottish National Party (SNP, a center-left pro-independence party), Plaid Cymru in Wales (a left-wing Welsh nationalist party), and the pro-unity Sinn Féin (a left-wing republican party that governs Northern Ireland and seeks the unification of the island) announced a memorandum of understanding in which they state: "Our nations have the right to self-determination."

The document states that "No Westminster government [the U.K. government] has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future."

The agreement emphasizes that, for the first time since the start of devolution in 1999, each of these nations has a prime minister "committed to independence from the United Kingdom," and adds: "The future of our nations belongs in the European Union."

Who was at the table

Participating in their capacity as party leaders—not as heads of their governments—were John Swinney (SNP), Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru), and Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill (leader and vice president of Sinn Féin, respectively). O'Neill serves as first minister of Northern Ireland, while Iorwerth and Swinney lead their nationalist parties in Wales and Scotland, respectively.

Pro-independence parties are now the majority in the Scottish and Welsh parliaments for the first time since 1999, and Sinn Féin has been the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2022.