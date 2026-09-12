Saudi Arabia temporarily closes a key oil pipeline following drone attacks launched from Iraq

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de septiembre, 2026

Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down the East-West Pipeline, a key pipeline for its oil exports, after several drones attacked the pipeline and other facilities.

The news was confirmed by the Saudi Ministry of Energy in a statement noting that the attacks occurred on Thursday in the regions of Riyadh and Medina, resulting in injuries. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government described the pipeline shutdown as precautionary. At this time, it has not indicated when operations will resume.

According to a statement, the drones used in the incident were launched from Iraqi territory. The kingdom said it would not retaliate, giving the Iraqi government "the opportunity to take the necessary measures." For its part, the Iraqi government condemned the attack and ordered an investigation into the incident.

The closure occurred on the same day that the Houthis, backed by Iran, advanced on the island of Mayun—also known as Perim—in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.