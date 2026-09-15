Trump criticizes Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting, calling it 'highly political'

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the court rejected his request to lift an order blocking his plan to restrict mail-in voting, and accused the court of being intimidated by Democrats.

"Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America," he posted on Truth Social, calling the decision "horrible" and "highly political."

The Supreme Court has once again temporarily blocked a measure pushed by the Trump administration to change mail-in voting rules ahead of the midterm election.

The initiative, promoted by President Donald Trump through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), sought to require states to provide more data on voters receiving ballots and establish new systems to track mailings.