Trump criticizes Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting, calling it 'highly political'
The proposal called for states to notify the USPS whether they would distribute ballots by mail and, at a later date, to provide information about the voters who would receive them.
President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the court rejected his request to lift an order blocking his plan to restrict mail-in voting, and accused the court of being intimidated by Democrats.
"Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America," he posted on Truth Social, calling the decision "horrible" and "highly political."
The Supreme Court has once again temporarily blocked a measure pushed by the Trump administration to change mail-in voting rules ahead of the midterm election.
The initiative, promoted by President Donald Trump through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), sought to require states to provide more data on voters receiving ballots and establish new systems to track mailings.
The USPS regulations
The proposal required states to notify the USPS if they would be distributing ballots by mail and, at a later date, to provide information about the voters who would receive them.