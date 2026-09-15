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Dodgers clinch playoff berth in bid for third straight World Series

Angeleno franchise are currently in position for one of the National League's top-two seeds along with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also assured of post-season action. Over in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays have already qualified.

Kyle Tucker, en un partido con los Dodgers

Kyle Tucker, en un partido con los DodgersNurPhoto via AFP

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Los Angeles Dodgers, seeking a third straight World Series crown, booked their playoff berth Monday with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. With a 91-59 record and 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are now assured of at least a wild card series place..

The Dodgers are currently in position for one of the National League's top-two seeds -who receive first-round byes and hosting rights in the division series- along with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also assured of post-season action. Over in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays have already qualified.

The free-spending Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays last year.

Los fichajes de Skubal y Kyle Tucker hacen aún más favoritos a los Dodgers

Having added outfielder Kyle Tucker in the off-season and two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal last month, the Dodgers are favorites to complete their hat-trick.

They could become the first National League club to win the World Series three years in a row and the first since the Yankees from 1998-2000. But reaching the playoffs for a 14th straight season has not been all plain sailing.

A Season of Ups and Downs

Having reached the All-Star break leading Arizona by 11.5 games in the NL West division -- by far the largest margin for any division leader -- the Dodgers suffered a slump in form. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been derailed by injuries, and is not expected to pitch again this season, while his batting form has also dipped.

But a recent season-best run of eight straight victories restored the Dodgers' substantial lead at the top of the NL West. Their closest rivals for a top-two seed are the NL East's Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez each hit home runs in the Dodgers' comfortable Monday night victory in Cincinnati.

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