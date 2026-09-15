Dodgers clinch playoff berth in bid for third straight World Series

Published by AFP 15 de septiembre, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers, seeking a third straight World Series crown, booked their playoff berth Monday with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. With a 91-59 record and 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are now assured of at least a wild card series place..

The Dodgers are currently in position for one of the National League's top-two seeds -who receive first-round byes and hosting rights in the division series- along with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also assured of post-season action. Over in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays have already qualified.

The free-spending Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays last year.

Los fichajes de Skubal y Kyle Tucker hacen aún más favoritos a los Dodgers

Having added outfielder Kyle Tucker in the off-season and two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal last month, the Dodgers are favorites to complete their hat-trick.

They could become the first National League club to win the World Series three years in a row and the first since the Yankees from 1998-2000. But reaching the playoffs for a 14th straight season has not been all plain sailing.

A Season of Ups and Downs

Having reached the All-Star break leading Arizona by 11.5 games in the NL West division -- by far the largest margin for any division leader -- the Dodgers suffered a slump in form. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been derailed by injuries, and is not expected to pitch again this season, while his batting form has also dipped.

But a recent season-best run of eight straight victories restored the Dodgers' substantial lead at the top of the NL West. Their closest rivals for a top-two seed are the NL East's Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez each hit home runs in the Dodgers' comfortable Monday night victory in Cincinnati.