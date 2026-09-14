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Trump says tariffs on Irish whiskey will be lifted

Without providing details on when the decision would take effect, the president said at the end of a visit to Ireland that it came after a conversation with Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Shane Lowry, who had just won the Irish Open golf tournament.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Donald Trump in the Oval Office / Andrew Caballero-ReynoldsAFP.

AFP
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AFP

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that tariffs on Irish whiskey would be lifted after the Irish prime minister said they were "unfair."

Without providing details on when the decision would take effect, Trump said at the end of a visit to Ireland that it came after a conversation with Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Shane Lowry, who had just won the Irish Open golf tournament.

"Taoiseach [Irish prime minister] and I talked about it, and Shane talked about it, and everybody’s been bugging me. They’re saying, 'Would you do me a favor? It’s so unfair what’s going on,'" Trump said of the conversations.

"'Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey?' And I said, on behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off."

The tariffs

Ireland is part of the European Union and last year signed an agreement with the Trump administration to set a 15% cap on tariffs on E.U. products entering the U.S. market.

Its main exports to the United States had declined due to these tariffs.

​The decision is part of Donald Trump's tariff policy, in which he has used trade tariffs as a tool for exerting pressure and negotiating with his international partners.

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