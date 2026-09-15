Orlando Salazar and Karina Yapor to participate in the Foro Latino Tour

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de septiembre, 2026

VOZ Media founder and CEO Orlando Salazar and "VOZ News" anchor and Executive Productor Karina Yapor will participate in the Foro Latino Tour, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, in Charlotte, N.C.

The event, called "El Foro Latino," will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Camino, located at 201 Stetson Drive in Charlotte, N.C. (28262).

The event aims to provide a space to address the key challenges facing the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.

Yapor, a news anchor and Emmy Award winner, and Salazar, founder and CEO of VOZ Media, are among the forum's participants, which will feature representatives from organizations, institutions and the media.

Among the announced attendees is Alfonso Aguilar, director of Hispanic Affairs at the America First Policy Institute and commentator for "VOZ News," who will participate alongside other figures associated with Hispanic leadership.

The forum will also feature Rusty Price, founder and CEO of Camino; Bob Unanue, president of the Hispanic Leadership Committee and former CEO of Goya Foods; Dr. Enrique Navarro, president of Universidad Santander; Myrka Dellanos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist; Jovita Carranza; and Mileny Santillán, of the Red de Gobierno con Valores.

Nilsa Álvarez, national director of Alcance Hispano, will also participate.

The event is supported by partner organizations such as the Hispanic Leadership Coalition, VOZ Media, CEDEVAL and Universidad Santander.