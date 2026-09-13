Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are preparing a joint statement calling for the breakup of the United Kingdom

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

The leaders of the three territories will meet this Monday in Cardiff to sign an agreement aimed at launching a new campaign for independence and calling for referendums.

According to The Telegraph , the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will sign a joint declaration at an unprecedented summit in Cardiff. The meeting comes after Donald Trump expressed his support for a unified Ireland during his visit to Dublin.

The meeting will be attended by John Swinney, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP); Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru; and Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin. Also participating will be Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Féin and leader of the opposition in the Irish Parliament.

The goal is to coordinate a new independence campaign and affirm the right of every nation to decide its own future. According to the British newspaper, the leaders plan to sign a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in four areas: the economy, energy, Europe and international cooperation.

They call for constitutional change

Swinney stated Sunday that, for the first time, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are led by first ministers who support independence. In his view, this demonstrates that the status quo "is not sustainable" and that Westminster must prepare for a future without the United Kingdom.

The meeting will take place after Andy Burnham suggested that he might authorize another independence referendum in Scotland if there were a "clear consensus" in favor of it. However, in a letter sent Thursday to Swinney, Burnham maintained that a new referendum is "out of the question" before the upcoming general election.

The British prime minister stated that there is no consensus for a referendum in Scotland nor a clear basis for concluding that a majority of Northern Ireland's residents want to secede from the United Kingdom.