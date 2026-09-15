NFL: Mahomes makes triumphant return as Chiefs trashes Broncos 31-10

Published by AFP 15 de septiembre, 2026

Patrick Mahomes rushed for a touchdown and passed for two more on a triumphant return from his nine-month injury absence as the Kansas City Chiefs thrashed the Denver Broncos 31-10 on Monday.

Three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Mahomes tore his knee ligaments in December, but defied expectations to return in time for a statement victory in the final game of the new NFL season's opening weekend.

His successful return was overshadowed by a stunning debut from his new Chiefs teammate Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

"I've been saying it all off-season, man. 'K9' is going to make a difference"

Running back Walker -the Most Valuable Player for the Seattle Seahawks at last season's Super Bowl- switched to Kansas City in the off-season and dominated a Chiefs offense that relied heavily on his explosive rushing.

"I've been saying it all off-season, man. 'K9' is going to make a difference. That offensive line and 'K9', they took over the game," said Mahomes, referring to Walker by his nickname.

Victory was a small measure of revenge for the Chiefs who, after nine straight AFC West titles, lost their divisional crown to the Broncos last year and failed to make the playoffs.

Bo Nix, a torrid return from his own injury

Denver came within a game of reaching last year's Super Bowl, but were hampered by the broken ankle suffered by quarterback Bo Nix, who had a torrid return from his own injury. Nix was sacked four times and gave up an interception, passing for 131 yards and one touchdown. In a disastrous start, the quaterback was sacked on his first play and threw an interception on third down.

Walker made an immediate impact, earning the Chiefs a first down. Mahomes scrambled to the endzone but celebrations were halted because of a holding offense. The reprieve for Denver was brief. Mahomes immediately scrambled again, breaking through a tackle for a 15-yard rushing touchdown to cap Kansas City's first drive.

Dissappointing Broncos Offense

"It went really well. I mean, I didn't expect to run it that early, but I was able to use my legs early in the game," said Mahomes.

The Broncos levelled the score in the first quarter when Nix found Evan Engram with a 19-yard pass and kicker Wil Lutz made his 100th straight extra point. But Just before half-time, a Mahomes short pass found Rashee Rice for a touchdown to restore the Kansas City lead.

A disappointing half for the Broncos offense ended with another Nix sack and things got worse when the game resumed.

Taylor Swift watched her husband, Travis Kelce's game alongside Tom Cruise

Walker ran 60 yards for a third Kansas City touchdown and a 21-7 advantage before the Broncos kicked a field goal.

Then Travis Kelce, after a quiet night, received a Mahomes pass and ran 59 yards to the delight of his wife Taylor Swift, who was repeatedly shown by broadcasters watching the game alongside Tom Cruise.

The Chiefs settled for a field goal on that drive but another touchdown followed when Mahomes threw a shovel pass to Walker, who had lined up as a tight end and weaved through.