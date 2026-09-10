Oil prices surpass $100 as tensions escalate in Middle East

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de septiembre, 2026

Oil prices rose even further on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, surpassing $100, as Brent had already done on Wednesday, amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East that is hampering distribution.

According to AFP, around 8:50 a.m. E.T., a WTI barrel for October delivery was up 4.39% to $100.27, its highest level since May. A barrel of North Sea Brent crude for November delivery rose 3.73% to $104.99, after briefly touching $105.84.

The rise came amid a new military escalation. A ballistic missile attack launched by Iran against the Muwaffaq Salti air base in the Jordanian desert near Al Azraq damaged several U.S. fighter jets stationed at the complex, according to official sources in Washington who confirmed the incident to Fox News.

A U.S. official said that an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, known as the "Warthog," was hit directly and lost a wing, while about eight F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets sustained minor damage but were returned to service after initial inspections. The information was initially reported by CBS News.

Jordanian Defense Ministry claims it intercepted 18 of 20 missiles

The Jordanian military reported that their air defenses intercepted 18 of the 20 ballistic missiles fired at their territory during the attack, which occurred overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, local time.

The remaining two missiles fell in uninhabited areas, and there were no fatalities or injuries among military personnel or the civilian population.

Despite the material damage, a U.S. official insisted that the Iranian offensive was ineffective against the region's integrated defenses. "Iran's response was ineffective against the integrated air and missile defenses," the official told Fox News, adding that U.S. forces have located 100% of their personnel at all locations in Jordan.