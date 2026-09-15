Delcy Rodríguez considering traveling to New York for UN General Assembly while Washington explores possibility of meeting

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 14 de septiembre, 2026

The president of Venezuela's interim government, Delcy Rodríguez, is considering a possible trip to New York next week to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

If it goes ahead, it would place the official in the same city where former dictator Nicolás Maduro remains in the custody of U.S. federal authorities following his capture. For broad sectors of the Venezuelan democratic movement, the potential trip represents a controversial move.

Oil and political concessions versus aspirations for change

The lifting of sanctions imposed on Rodríguez since April 1 cleared the legal path for her possible entry into the United States.

The news of Rodríguez's possible presence in New York coincides with the signing of energy agreements through which private firms linked to the U.S. system assume control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

Although the U.S. administration defends these measures as tools to guarantee the flow of resources and ensure the resumption of trade, critical observers warn that providing a platform for international legitimacy to the former vice president of the Chavista regime entails risks.

For many Venezuelans both inside and outside the country, the rush to consolidate oil deals and establish institutional channels with figures linked to the state apparatus threatens to dilute the demand for a genuine and profound democratic transition.

When asked about a possible meeting with Rodríguez in New York, President Donald Trump stated: "Maybe, maybe." For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that a personal meeting "will likely take place" if the interim regime's president's presence is confirmed.