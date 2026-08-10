Colombia: 48 hours after taking office, De la Espriella announces the capture of a major drug trafficker

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de agosto, 2026

Abelardo de la Espriella announced the capture of Héctor Orlando Bastidas Bravo, known as Bonito, one of the leaders of the Comandos de Frontera, an armed group in Colombia composed of former members of the FARC and linked to both drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The operation took place on Saturday, August 8, in the municipality of Guamal in the department of Meta, just one day after de la Espriella assumed the presidency of Colombia. The capture represents one of his administration's first blows against the armed groups operating in various regions of the country.

The president celebrated the capture on his X account, describing the mission as a "decisive blow against organized crime."

"This arrest, carried out by court order and thanks to intelligence work, demonstrates that the security forces are taking action to restore security and peace of mind to Colombians. The days of impunity for criminals are over. The authority of the State is respected. Homeland, Honor, and Loyalty! Our commitment is to Colombia," the president added.

The announcement also came four years after the "Total Peace" policy promoted by former President Gustavo Petro, which sought to negotiate simultaneously with various armed groups. His critics questioned its results, as various armed organizations continued to operate and expand their criminal activities.

During his inaugural address, De la Espriella promised a hard-line policy against organized crime and full support for law enforcement: "I reaffirm my intention to relentlessly defeat narco-terrorism (...) The option of dialogue has been completely exhausted. The state, under the previous regime, was complicit enough."

"Soldiers and police officers of our nation, rest assured that this government will protect you as is fitting for Colombia's heroes. You will be provided with legal safeguards so that you are not persecuted for fulfilling your duty," he added.