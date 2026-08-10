Fetterman lashes out at his own party over the candidacy of 'communist' El-Sayed

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de agosto, 2026

Democratic Senator John Fetterman once again caused friction within his party by warning that the candidacy of progressive politician Abdul El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants and a Democratic Senate candidate, is putting at risk the seat that Democrats need to retain in Michigan. The feud, which has been simmering for weeks, escalated after Fetterman questioned El-Sayed's alliance with far-left streamer Hasan Piker and his stance on military aid to Israel.

El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens, who was backed by the party establishment, in the Democratic primary, in a race that drew more than $80 million and secured the Democratic nomination for the Senate. He will now face former Republican Representative Mike Rogers for the seat being vacated by outgoing Senator Gary Peters, in one of the races that will determine control of the Senate.

The focus of the dispute is Piker, a streamer identified with radical left-wing views who has in the past claimed that the United States "deserved" the September 11 attacks and even went so far as to describe the communist leader Mao Zedong as one of the world's great leaders. Piker accompanied El-Sayed to several campaign events, including a rally in Detroit the night before the primary, without the Democratic candidate agreeing to distance himself from him publicly.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Fetterman warned of the political risk posed by that closeness: "He has put, you know, that seat in play." The senator from Pennsylvania extended his criticism to his own party's strategy, linking El-Sayed's case to other candidacies promoted by the far-left wing of the Democratic Party: "And after Bernie Sanders and others created the disaster in Maine, and they pushed garbage person like Platner, and now they've pushed an individual like El-Sayed that's been very proud of his very deeply anti-Israel views and proud to campaign with an avowed communist overall."

Fetterman then challenged El-Sayed to maintain that alliance with Piker now that the race has moved beyond the primaries: "I dare you to continue to campaign with people like Hasan Piker because he now will quickly find out it's easy to campaign in the echo chamber as a Democrat."

The tension turned personal when El-Sayed made previous statements about Fetterman's temperament, calling him an "imbecile" and describing him as someone who "looks miserable" in the role. The Pennsylvania senator responded to these criticisms: "He just has like this weird little man syndrome energy just going around insulting people."

Support for the progressive Democratic candidate is not unanimous even within the party itself. Former legislative aide Julian Epstein announced that he will support Rogers, arguing that the Democratic Party "lost its moral compass" with its shift to the left. This stance contrasts with that of Gary Peters, the incumbent senator whose seat is up for grabs, who backed Stevens during the primaries but expressed confidence that El-Sayed will prevail in November, citing the differences that set him apart from Rogers on issues of concern to Michigan families.