United Kingdom: Woman arrested for stabbing four men in Central London

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de agosto, 2026

British authorities arrested a woman on Wednesday after she stabbed four men in a central location in London. Initially, the possibility that it was a terrorist attack was ruled out.

"While still at an early stage of the investigation, we would like to reassure the community that we currently believe this to be an isolated mental health related incident," said London Metropolitan Police Chief Jason Stewart in remarks reported by AFP.

Stewart reported that the attacker, a 47-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and taken to a police station for questioning.

The attack occurred in the early afternoon on Endell Street, very close to the well-known Covent Garden market, a busy, tourist-heavy area. The injured—four men aged 34, 39, 42 and 52—were treated by emergency services and taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

After receiving the necessary treatment, two of the victims were discharged from the hospital. The other two remain hospitalized but in stable condition.

At the scene of the attack, police found a pair of scissors that the arrested woman allegedly used to injure these four men and spread fear throughout the city for a few minutes.