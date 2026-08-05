Eight left-wing activists attempt to storm US air base in South Korea

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de agosto, 2026

Eight members of a left-wing student organization were arrested on Tuesday after attempting to illegally enter the U.S. Osan Air Base, also known as K-55, located in Pyeongtaek, about 40 miles south of Seoul.

Those arrested—four men and four women—belong to the Progressive Korean University Students' Union, a group known for its protests against the U.S. military presence and the defense alliance between Washington and Seoul.

According to South Korean police, the young people tried to gain access to the military facility while shouting anti-U.S. chants, including: "Let’s smash the U.S. 7th Air Force."

U.S. military personnel initially intercepted the activists and subsequently handed them over to South Korean authorities. All eight invoked their right to remain silent during the initial interrogations, according to an Associated Press report.

So far, authorities have not reported any injuries or damage to the facilities.

The United States warns that illegal entry will be treated seriously

The U.S. military stated that the group attempted to gain unauthorized access through the base's main entrance.

"Unauthorized attempts to access a U.S. military installation are taken extremely seriously," the U.S. Army said in a statement reported by the AP.

The case will be prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws and procedures in both the United States and South Korea. South Korean police are investigating possible violations of the Act on the Protection of Military Bases and Facilities.

Osan Air Base houses the headquarters of the U.S. 7th Air Force and is one of the key facilities for joint air operations aimed at deterring potential aggression from North Korea.

Access to the facility is strictly controlled. Even authorized visitors require a sponsor, special passes and official identification documents, in accordance with regulations published by the base itself.

A group with a history of attempted break-ins

This is not the first time members of the Progressive Korean University Students' Union have attempted to enter American facilities.

On May 7, eight activists from the same organization were arrested after staging a surprise protest and attempting to enter the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

On that occasion, they were protesting statements made by the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, General Xavier Brunson, regarding the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean troops. The protesters resisted police orders to disperse and were taken to a police station for possible violations of demonstration laws.

In March 2023, another 18 members of the same movement illegally entered a U.S. military compound in Yongsan to protest the joint exercises between the United States and South Korea. A court subsequently rejected the request for pretrial detention of one of the participants, ruling that there was little risk of flight or destruction of evidence.

The organization has also staged protests against trilateral military cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan, which it describes as "imperialist" powers.