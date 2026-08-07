NFL: Rookie Haynes King Secures a Last-Minute Victory for the Panthers Over the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game

Published by Israel Duro 7 de agosto, 2026

Rookie Haynes King's five-yard touchdown run on the final play gave the Carolina Panthers a 33-30 victory over Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio.

King, a 25-year-old undrafted rookie quarterback completed 21-of-34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for 39 yards and the winning touchdown in the first NFL pre-season game of the 2026 season.

Trailing 27-23 late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals drove 62 yards in 10 plays with backup quarterback Kedon Slovis flipping a one-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Green to give Arizona a 30-27 lead.

Carolina answered on a 13-play, 65-yard march in 1:55 with King scrambling over the goal line at the finish to decide matters.

Panthers elected to go for the victory on the final play

With no overtime in pre-season games, the Panthers elected to go for the victory on the final play rather than kick a tying field goal.

Two days before former Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and retired Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, their past clubs met in the annual classic to signal the start of training contests ahead of next month's launch of the NFL campaign.

The game mainly focuses on players like King, trying to earn starting jobs and roster spots for the regular season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Arizona took a 7-0 lead with Corey Kiner's one-yard touchdown run. It capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive with Carson Beck completing all six of his passes for 72 yards in the march.

An intense and closely contested game

Carolina equalized on AJ Dillon's one-yard touchdown run but Arizona regained the lead on Beck's five-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. King's 15-yard touchdown pass to Ja'seem Reed lifted Carolina level again.

Chad Ryland's 35-yard field goal gave the Cardinals a 17-14 lead but Ryan Fitzgerald answered for Carolina from 33 yards to level the half-time score at 17-17. Ryland's 43-yard field goal in the third quarter lifted Arizona back on top but King flipped a four-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tyus that got the Panthers ahead 24-20.

The Cardinals answered on a 35-yard Ryland field goal but Fitzgerald responded from 37 yards to restore Carolina's four-point edge, setting up the closing drama.

Debut of Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur

The game marked the debut of Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur, hired in February to replace Jonathan Gannon.

Together with his brother Matt, in his eighth season as Green Bay head coach, they are the second set of siblings to be NFL coaches after John Harbaugh of the New York Giants and Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Panthers coach Dave Canales guided Carolina to an 8-9 record and NFC South division title last year.