Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

One of the standouts performers of the 2026 World Cup has a new team. Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha will begin his new professional chapter with Club Social y Deportivo Colo-Colo, Chile's most successful club.

His signing was delayed due to some bureaucratic issues that Vozinha had to resolve. After the wait, Colo-Colo has now announced the signing of the Cape Verdean goalkeeper on social media.

In a post, the Chilean team announced Vozinha's arrival in the country. Hours later, they released a video in which the player could be seen talking with Colo-Colo's president, Aníbal Mosa.

The arrival of Vozinha, named goalkeeper of the 2026 World Cup All-Tournament Team, generated great excitement among fans, who welcomed him with open arms and chanted his name.

At 40 years old, Vozinha achieved the fame he had yet to attain following a sensational performance in the tournament, particularly in the group stage matches.

After his contract with GD Chaves, a team in the Portuguese second division, ended, and following an extensive career with lower-tier European teams, Vozinha was looking for a new destination.

His name was even linked to teams in the MLS, including Inter Miami.